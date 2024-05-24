RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $26,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 90,520.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in RTX by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 425,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,632,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in RTX by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other RTX news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,166,366.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,042 shares of company stock worth $12,266,459 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,206,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,752,435. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $107.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.12.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. UBS Group boosted their target price on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.