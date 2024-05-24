RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,004,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,838 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in RTX were worth $84,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after buying an additional 28,910 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,438,000. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of RTX by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $106.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,246,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,752,958. The stock has a market cap of $141.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $107.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.78 and a 200 day moving average of $91.12.

RTX Increases Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,266,459 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

