Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Now Covered by Analysts at CIBC

CIBC started coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperformer rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.
RBRK has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.92.
About Rubrik
Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.
