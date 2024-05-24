Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RBRK. Barclays assumed coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.92.

Rubrik Stock Performance

Rubrik Company Profile

Shares of NYSE RBRK opened at $32.73 on Monday. Rubrik has a 1-year low of $31.96 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

