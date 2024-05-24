Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Research Coverage Started at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.92.

NYSE RBRK opened at $32.73 on Monday. Rubrik has a 52 week low of $31.96 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

