Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the three research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.50.

RYAAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Ryanair alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RYAAY

Ryanair Trading Up 3.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryanair

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $127.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.43 and a 200-day moving average of $132.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.59. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $87.18 and a twelve month high of $150.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ryanair by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Ryanair by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Ryanair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, CQS US LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.