Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.50.

Ryanair Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryanair

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $127.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.43 and its 200 day moving average is $132.00. Ryanair has a one year low of $87.18 and a one year high of $150.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 1,523.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Ryanair by 44.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Featured Stories

