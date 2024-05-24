Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $122.87 and last traded at $123.45. 186,273 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 544,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.70.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.43 and a 200 day moving average of $132.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,294,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,239,503,000 after buying an additional 4,424,400 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 34.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,422,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,099,700,000 after buying an additional 3,734,770 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,389,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,252,149,000 after buying an additional 1,197,812 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 207.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 958,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,196,000 after buying an additional 647,093 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 93.0% in the first quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,083,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,692,000 after buying an additional 521,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

