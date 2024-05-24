SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Earns Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday.

Get SAB Biotherapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SABS

SAB Biotherapeutics Trading Down 9.2 %

Institutional Trading of SAB Biotherapeutics

SABS stock opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.65. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SABS. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $6,310,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,310,000. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.