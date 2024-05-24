Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 204,728 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 151,470 shares.The stock last traded at $14.20 and had previously closed at $13.36.

Separately, TD Cowen started coverage on Sable Offshore in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.20.

In other Sable Offshore news, CEO James C. Flores bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.74 per share, with a total value of $1,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,625,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,067,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOC. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Sable Offshore during the first quarter worth $325,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new position in shares of Sable Offshore during the 1st quarter worth about $32,880,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sable Offshore during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

