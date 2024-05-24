SageView Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 73.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 459.7% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ABBV traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.78. 1,546,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,489,521. The stock has a market cap of $276.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.95. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, William Blair upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABBV

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,895,641.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,855,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 302,561 shares of company stock valued at $53,645,658. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.