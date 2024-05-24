SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $1.94 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 240.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,561 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $342,050. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. William Blair downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,819,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,230,813. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.80 and a twelve month high of $107.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.05. The company has a market cap of $89.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

