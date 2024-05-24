SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $4.76 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 93.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,170 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,271 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Edward Jones lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price target (down from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.90.

Tesla stock traded up $5.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.49. 51,355,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,376,320. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $572.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 209,097 shares of company stock worth $37,877,471. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

