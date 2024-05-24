SageView Advisory Group LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 71.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,040 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 146,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,220,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,156,000 after purchasing an additional 70,827 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Divergent Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 125,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,210,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,045,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $111.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.72.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

