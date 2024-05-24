SageView Advisory Group LLC Invests $2.18 Million in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,069 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 1.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,229,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $791,171,000 after acquiring an additional 44,141 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $335,777,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,539,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,086,000 after acquiring an additional 49,602 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Quanta Services by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,452,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,691,000 after purchasing an additional 54,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,412,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,253,000 after acquiring an additional 40,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $2,271,531.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,502.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,215 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target (up previously from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.00.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded up $7.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $284.13. 739,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,573. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.74 and a 12-month high of $285.97.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

