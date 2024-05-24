SageView Advisory Group LLC Invests $2.33 Million in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 122,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $724,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT stock traded up $5.90 on Friday, reaching $545.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,090. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $397.76 and a 52 week high of $549.26. The company has a market capitalization of $68.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $515.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $496.83.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

