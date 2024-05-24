SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 777 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,776,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $717,000. Highland Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,154,000 after purchasing an additional 24,094 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $119.38. 365,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,115. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $121.64.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.