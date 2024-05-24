Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $475.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $526.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 24.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SAIA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Saia from $528.00 to $473.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Saia from $645.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Saia from $676.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Saia from $504.00 to $567.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.39.

SAIA stock opened at $380.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $266.91 and a fifty-two week high of $628.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $501.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $481.01. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.71.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.05). Saia had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Saia will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $407.00 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 26,722.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,635,000 after acquiring an additional 30,998 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Saia by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,287,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Saia by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saia by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,377,000 after buying an additional 32,353 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

