Sapphire Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $957.51 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Sapphire has a total market cap of $5.85 million and $957.51 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,759,760,399 coins and its circulating supply is 1,739,321,376 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

