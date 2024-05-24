Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $166.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SRPT has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $141.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $163.94.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $127.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.02 and a 200-day moving average of $113.80. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $146.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,155.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.84. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total value of $93,549.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,941.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total value of $93,549.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,941.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Mayo sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.96, for a total value of $385,479.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,118.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,731 shares of company stock worth $3,248,319 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

