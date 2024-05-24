Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SVRA. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Savara from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Savara from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Savara in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.17.

NASDAQ SVRA opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $576.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 0.73. Savara has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 14.90, a quick ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average of $4.59.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that Savara will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Savara

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in Savara in the first quarter valued at $35,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Savara during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Savara during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Savara in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Savara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

