Scotiabank Upgrades New Gold (TSE:NGD) to “Strong-Buy”

Scotiabank upgraded shares of New Gold (TSE:NGD – Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised New Gold from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on New Gold from C$1.90 to C$2.30 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bankshares raised New Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.76.

New Gold Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of TSE NGD opened at C$2.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.32. New Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.17 and a 52-week high of C$3.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.03.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$258.98 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.2190332 earnings per share for the current year.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

