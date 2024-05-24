Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Security Federal Co. (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.20 and last traded at $23.20. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day moving average is $23.05. The company has a market capitalization of $71.06 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Security Federal had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Security Federal’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

Security Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, such as savings and checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, and individual retirement accounts.

