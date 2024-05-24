Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 409.29% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Stock Down 45.8 %

Shares of SNSE traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $0.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,339. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.14.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts expect that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. The company's Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to generate highly selective therapeutics that disable immunosuppressive signals or activate immunostimulatory signals selectively in the tumor microenvironment.

