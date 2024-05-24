Sepio Capital LP Acquires 478 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sepio Capital LP raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 34,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.7 %

ICE stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.34. 912,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,318,573. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.81 and a 12 month high of $140.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.49. The company has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.29.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $8,011,417.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,895 shares in the company, valued at $161,893,392.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $44,923.34. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,417,450.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $8,011,417.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,895 shares in the company, valued at $161,893,392.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,467 shares of company stock worth $8,433,168 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

