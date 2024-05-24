Sepio Capital LP Decreases Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,736 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 283.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $229,073.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,486.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $229,073.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,486.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $832,472.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC upped their price target on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,752,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,800,577. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Fastenal has a one year low of $52.86 and a one year high of $79.04. The company has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

