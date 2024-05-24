Sepio Capital LP Has $3.31 Million Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,064 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DEO. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 2.6% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Diageo by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE raised its position in Diageo by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diageo stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.83. 367,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.39. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $135.63 and a 12 month high of $179.78.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

