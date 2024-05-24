Sepio Capital LP Has $4.94 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,903 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,075,287.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.18. 4,354,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,646,183. The firm has a market cap of $181.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.37. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $203.62.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

