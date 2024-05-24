Sepio Capital LP Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,873 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWW. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 4,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWW stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $65.92. 1,591,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121,232. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.10. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1 year low of $52.43 and a 1 year high of $71.12.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

