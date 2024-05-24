Sepio Capital LP Sells 13,014 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,014 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.32.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,137,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,647,427. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.62 and its 200 day moving average is $56.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.74. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

