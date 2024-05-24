Sepio Capital LP Sells 13,898 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,363 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 13,898 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,891,648 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,756,001,000 after buying an additional 387,632 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,217,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,388,924,000 after acquiring an additional 232,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,240,652,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,367,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,091,378,000 after purchasing an additional 268,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 11.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,541,739 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $962,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,051 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Starbucks stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.87. The stock had a trading volume of 10,744,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,282,116. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.80 and a 1-year high of $107.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.05.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.
In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,750 shares of company stock valued at $642,050 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.43.
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
