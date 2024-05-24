Sepio Capital LP Sells 16 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 329 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in NVR by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of NVR by 14.3% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 24 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR traded up $24.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7,416.32. The company had a trading volume of 13,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,745. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7,737.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7,240.65. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5,210.49 and a 1-year high of $8,211.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.13.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $99.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,611.03, for a total transaction of $1,902,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,314,665.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,850 shares of company stock valued at $14,136,367. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVR. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

