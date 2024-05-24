Sepio Capital LP Sells 4,863 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,863 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 662.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $226.86. The stock had a trading volume of 779,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,675. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $263.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on NSC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.78.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

