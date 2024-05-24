Sepio Capital LP Sells 59,994 Shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Free Report) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,994 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP owned approximately 0.41% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWP. National Pension Service increased its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 7,083,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,903,000 after acquiring an additional 965,450 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $449,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 191,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after buying an additional 10,792 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,158,000.

Get iShares MSCI Spain ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWP traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $33.18. The stock had a trading volume of 507,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,118. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.76.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.