Seplat Energy (LON:SEPL) Sets New 12-Month High at $172.00

Shares of Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 172 ($2.19) and last traded at GBX 172 ($2.19), with a volume of 127754 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165 ($2.10).

Seplat Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.30, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 152.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 139.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £973.87 million, a P/E ratio of 5,516.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.45.

Seplat Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. Seplat Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33,333.33%.

Seplat Energy Company Profile

Seplat Energy Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria, the Bahamas, Italy, Switzerland, Barbados, and England. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas. The Oil segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil. Its Gas segment produces and processes gas.

