Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Raises Dividend to $0.84 Per Share

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.8434 per share on Monday, July 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $0.54.
Severn Trent Trading Down 5.4 %
OTCMKTS:STRNY opened at $32.29 on Friday. Severn Trent has a 1 year low of $27.39 and a 1 year high of $35.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.62.
About Severn Trent
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Severn Trent
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Micron Stock: Even With A 150% Gain, Analysts Want More
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- TD Bank Q2 Earnings: Record Highs and Regulatory Hurdles
Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.