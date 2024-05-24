Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) Trading 4.5% Higher

Shares of Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SHPW – Get Free Report) rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 13,673 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 12,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Shapeways from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Get Shapeways alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHPW

Shapeways Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.91.

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shapeways had a negative net margin of 127.43% and a negative return on equity of 69.04%. The company had revenue of $9.45 million during the quarter.

About Shapeways

(Get Free Report)

Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand; additive manufacturing services, such as 3D printing, rapid prototyping, and design services; and traditional manufacturing services, including injection molding, sheet metal, urethane and vacuum casting, CNC machining, and machine tooling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shapeways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shapeways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.