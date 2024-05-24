Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS) vs. NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Critical Comparison

Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) and NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sharps Technology and NeuroMetrix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharps Technology N/A -102.25% -72.97% NeuroMetrix -151.51% -39.85% -37.08%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sharps Technology and NeuroMetrix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharps Technology N/A N/A -$9.84 million N/A N/A NeuroMetrix $5.90 million 1.31 -$6.53 million ($6.30) -0.61

Analyst Recommendations

NeuroMetrix has higher revenue and earnings than Sharps Technology.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sharps Technology and NeuroMetrix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharps Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A NeuroMetrix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.2% of Sharps Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of NeuroMetrix shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of Sharps Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of NeuroMetrix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Sharps Technology has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroMetrix has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NeuroMetrix beats Sharps Technology on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sharps Technology

Sharps Technology, Inc., a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc., a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use. The company offers its products to managed care organizations, endocrinologists, podiatrists, and primary care physicians; occupational health, primary care, internal medicine, orthopedic, and hand surgeons; and pain medicine physicians, neurologists, physical medicine and rehabilitation physicians, and neurosurgeons. NeuroMetrix, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

