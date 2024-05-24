Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Receives $79.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of SHEL opened at $70.38 on Friday. Shell has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The stock has a market cap of $224.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Shell will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,872,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554,340 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Shell by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,763,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,538,000 after buying an additional 1,092,670 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of Shell by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,187,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,675,000 after buying an additional 993,342 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Shell by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,325,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $350,403,000 after buying an additional 885,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Shell by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,742,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $562,866,000 after buying an additional 848,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

