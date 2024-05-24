Shires Income Plc (LON:SHRS) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 4.80 Per Share

Shires Income Plc (LON:SHRS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This is an increase from Shires Income’s previous dividend of $3.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shires Income Trading Up 0.7 %

Shires Income stock opened at GBX 245.12 ($3.12) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.51. The firm has a market cap of £101.70 million, a PE ratio of 869.64 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 227.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 222.30. Shires Income has a 12 month low of GBX 200 ($2.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 270 ($3.43).

Get Shires Income alerts:

About Shires Income

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Shires Income PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Shires Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shires Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.