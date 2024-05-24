Shires Income Plc (LON:SHRS) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 4.80 Per Share

Shires Income Plc (LON:SHRS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This is an increase from Shires Income’s previous dividend of $3.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shires Income Trading Up 0.7 %
Shires Income stock opened at GBX 245.12 ($3.12) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.51. The firm has a market cap of £101.70 million, a PE ratio of 869.64 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 227.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 222.30. Shires Income has a 12 month low of GBX 200 ($2.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 270 ($3.43).
About Shires Income
