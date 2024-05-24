Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Trading Up 0.2%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) shares traded up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $58.06 and last traded at $57.78. 2,300,879 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 10,356,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Get Shopify alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shopify

Shopify Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a market capitalization of $73.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in Shopify by 4,344.4% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shopify

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.