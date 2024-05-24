Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) PT Raised to $29.00

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of SGML opened at $15.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.31. Sigma Lithium has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $43.18. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.92 and a beta of 0.24.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.69 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Sigma Lithium will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGML. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sigma Lithium by 54.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the third quarter worth about $423,000. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

