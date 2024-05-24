SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Director Sells C$119,000.00 in Stock

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report) Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.90, for a total value of C$119,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Pierre Beaudoin sold 8,900 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.15, for a total transaction of C$90,335.00.

Shares of CVE SIL traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$8.52. 246,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,209. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a twelve month low of C$2.85 and a twelve month high of C$8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.52.

SIL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cormark raised their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$9.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$9.75 to C$11.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$4.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$10.50 to C$13.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$9.75 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SilverCrest Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.36.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

