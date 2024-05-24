SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Director Sells C$119,000.00 in Stock

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report) Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.90, for a total value of C$119,000.00.
Pierre Beaudoin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 9th, Pierre Beaudoin sold 8,900 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.15, for a total transaction of C$90,335.00.
SilverCrest Metals Price Performance
Shares of CVE SIL traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$8.52. 246,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,209. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a twelve month low of C$2.85 and a twelve month high of C$8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.52.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SilverCrest Metals Company Profile
SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
