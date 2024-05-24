SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Director Sells C$468,750.00 in Stock

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report) Director Hannes Philip Portmann sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.50, for a total value of C$468,750.00.

SilverCrest Metals Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SIL stock opened at C$8.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.52. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a twelve month low of C$2.85 and a twelve month high of C$8.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SIL. Raymond James raised their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$9.75 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cormark raised their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$9.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$10.50 to C$13.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Desjardins lowered their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$10.25 to C$9.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$4.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.36.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

