Sintx Technologies Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, May 28th (NASDAQ:SINT)

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, May 28th. The 1-200 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, May 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, May 28th.

Sintx Technologies Stock Performance

Sintx Technologies stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. Sintx Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.22.

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Sintx Technologies had a negative return on equity of 81.96% and a negative net margin of 318.99%. The business had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sintx Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sintx Technologies stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 959,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 4.23% of Sintx Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

About Sintx Technologies

Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced ceramics company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, technical, and antipathogenic applications in the United States. It provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials, polyetheretherketone, and polyetherketoneketone.

