Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,371,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,105 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.64% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $34,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 230,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 527.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIX. Citigroup raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Derek Sample sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $60,812.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,564.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $28.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 81.22 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.89.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $292.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.42 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 1.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

