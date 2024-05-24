Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 82.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.1%.

NYSE:TSLX traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.68. 316,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,431. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.14 and a 200 day moving average of $21.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 47.16%. The firm had revenue of $117.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.44 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

