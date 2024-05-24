Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 82.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.1%.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Up 1.6 %
NYSE:TSLX traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.68. 316,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,431. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.14 and a 200 day moving average of $21.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.03.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TSLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.
About Sixth Street Specialty Lending
Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.
