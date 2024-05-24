Skopos Labs Inc. Acquires New Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $912,000. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,236,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $3.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $461.18. 1,932,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,347,226. The business’s fifty day moving average is $423.67 and its 200-day moving average is $389.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $471.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on GS shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GS

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.