Skopos Labs Inc. Acquires New Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,074 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $55.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $606.99. 4,251,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,246. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $400.22 and a 12 month high of $676.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $634.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $619.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.96 billion, a PE ratio of 62.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.22.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $0.51. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTU. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $679.41.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

