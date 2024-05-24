Skopos Labs Inc. Acquires New Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,074 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Stock Performance
Shares of INTU stock traded down $55.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $606.99. 4,251,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,246. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $400.22 and a 12 month high of $676.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $634.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $619.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.96 billion, a PE ratio of 62.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.22.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently commented on INTU. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $679.41.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTU
Intuit Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Intuit
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.