Skopos Labs Inc. Invests $1.02 Million in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in S&P Global by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.89.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.4 %

S&P Global stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $438.24. 661,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.49 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $424.46 and its 200-day moving average is $426.78.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

